Left Menu

EDMC embezzling funds meant for managing Ghazipur landfill, alleges Atishi

Atishi alleged that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation EDMC did not provide the required information to the panel to cover up a scam.The EDMC had earlier told the Environment Committee that it would take at least 10 years at peak performance to clear the Ghazipur landfill.According to Atishi, the municipal body had acknowledged that they did not have money, land or an adequate plan to solve the garbage problem at the Ghazipur landfill site.Commissioned in 1984, the Ghazipur landfill site is spread across 70 acres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 21:18 IST
EDMC embezzling funds meant for managing Ghazipur landfill, alleges Atishi
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly's Environment Committee chairperson Atishi on Wednesday accused the East Delhi Municipal Corporation of embezzling funds meant for the management of Ghazipur landfill. After a massive fire broke out at the landfill on March 28, the panel had asked the civic body to submit details of tenders, recycling plants, composting facilities, trommel machines engaged to clear the landfill, among others. Atishi alleged that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) did not provide the required information to the panel to ''cover up a scam''.

The EDMC had earlier told the Environment Committee that it would take at least 10 years at peak performance to clear the Ghazipur landfill.

According to Atishi, the municipal body had acknowledged that they did not have money, land or an adequate plan to solve the garbage problem at the Ghazipur landfill site.

Commissioned in 1984, the Ghazipur landfill site is spread across 70 acres. In 2019, the garbage dump site had grown 65 metres high.

According to an action plan submitted to the National Green Tribunal, the municipal corporations have to remediate the legacy waste at the Ghazipur landfill by March 2022, Bhalswa by December 2023 and Okhla by March 2023.

As on February 28, 9.03 lakh tonnes of the total 140 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at Ghazipur has been remediated. Last year, authorities reported four incidents of fire at Ghazipur landfill. In 2017, a large part of it broke away, crashing onto a road and killing two people. PTI GVS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022