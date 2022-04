BRIEF-Bank Of America Says Shareholder Proposal Requesting Policy To Cease Financing New Fossil Fuel Supplies Did Not Pass, With Nearly 11% Of Votes In Favor - AGM

Bank of America Corp: * BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL DIRECTOR NOMINEES

* BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION HAS PASSED WITH NEARLY 94% SUPPORT - SHAREHOLDER MEETING * BANK OF AMERICA SAYS PROPOSAL RATIFYING APPOINTMENT OF PWC AS BANK'S INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR 2022 HAS PASSED

* BANK OF AMERICA SAYS PROPOSAL RATIFYING THE DELAWARE EXCLUSIVE FORUM PROVISION IN BANK'S BYLAWS HAS PASSED WITH NEARLY 89% SUPPORT * BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REQUESTING A CIVIL RIGHTS AND NON DISCRIMINATION AUDIT DID NOT PASS, WITH NEARLY 2% OF VOTES IN FAVOR

* BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REQUESTING POLICY TO CEASE FINANCING NEW FOSSIL FUEL SUPPLIES DID NOT PASS, WITH NEARLY 11% OF VOTES IN FAVOR * BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REQUESTING A REPORT ON CHARITABLE DONATIONS DID NOT PASS, WITH NEARLY 3% OF VOTES IN FAVOR Further company coverage:

