Columbus and the Danish Embassy launch Nordic Innovation Funded Digital Platform for Management of Renewable Energy for BSES Yamuna Power Limited

NEW DELHI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- His excellency the Danish ambassador to India, Freddy Svane today launched the 'Digital Data Platform pilot for Efficient Management of Renewable Energy', to be deployed at BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), a power distribution company in Delhi.

The digital platform is developed by Columbus, a global IT services and consulting company, specializing in digital transformation, in partnership with BYPL. It is funded by Nordic Innovation, an organization floated by Nordic countries to promote innovation-based projects. The platform will facilitate BYPL in the management of distributed energy resources in Delhi. The funding support was channelized through the Danish Embassy with the purpose of optimizing the storage and distribution of alternative energy sources.

Members of BYPL leadership team, Columbus Digital advisory team including its Director, Swamycharan Avunooru, industry leaders including a delegation from DK and India, were present at the launch function held today.

A number of environment conscious countries across the globe have started to move toward renewable energy alternatives. However, a major issue with the alternative energy sources, especially solar power, is the storage and efficient management. As the energy generation is not continuous, there is a challenge to store, predict both generation and usage and efficiently manage the distribution. In this context, the just deployed digital data solution will efficiently predict the energy generation and demand and help the utility to plan for storing the excess energy by considering the distribution congestion and commercial aspects.

The digital solution brings together advanced cloud based digital technologies to solve the real problems of the world. It combines: • AI and Data science techniques to predict the energy demand at consumption points like electric vehicle charging stations & energy generation capacity at solar roof tops • Constantly assesses the optimal energy storage requirements • Makes informed decisions on when to discharge and consume energy from the power grid All these aspects are integrated among others and real time dashboard and automations are created to efficiently manage and monitor the energy distribution.

The implementation of the digital platform is based on a pilot collaborative project. Its success will show the way for other players in the renewable energy (especially solar) space to embrace it and contribute towards larger good of the world.

The objectives of the pilot project include: • Promoting collaboration among, Columbus, BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and the Danish Embassy under the Nordic Innovation project • Bringing digital technology supported by data and AI to promote the path towards sustainable renewable energy • Providing funding assistance from Nordic Innovation In his comments, his excellency the Danish Ambassador to India said, ''In 2021, India and Denmark signed a Green Strategic Partnership. Both the countries have ambitious goals within the climate agenda. India is the world's third largest CO2 emitter and by 2030, the country is expected to have doubled its carbon emissions. Denmark has an ambition to reduce CO2 emissions to 70% by 2030 and aims to undertake international leadership on SDG 7 on affordable and clean energy. Together, India and Denmark will demonstrate to the world that delivering on ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible. Success of the solution and the pilot project means a lot for us. We could simulate the same or similar approach one step at a time to reach the goals of Carbon emission reduction. We believe, Columbus with its global presence, commitment to sustainability and excellent digital advisory and implementation skills can be a great game changer.'' BSES is gearing up to play a major role in renewable energy space and is working closely with strategic partners to set up many more innovative solutions for consumers. The company welcomed the partnership with Nordic Innovation and Columbus, and added that the association will help BYPL to reiterate their commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable growth as they plan to install more such solutions in the future.

In his comments, Swamycharan Avunooru, Director, Columbus, said, ''We are happy to collaborate with BSES Yamuna Power Limited on the country's first of its digital solution pilot project to efficiently manage and store solar energy with the objectives of better customer experience, and reduced congestion. Our partnership has been transformational itself. With this experience and our global presence, we would be taking the learnings and solutions to our partners across the world in creating a better tomorrow for all of us.'' About BYPL BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) is a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Govt of NCT of Delhi with a 51%:49% shareholding. It has brought about a record reduction in AT & C losses - from 63.1% % in 2002 to 7.46% in FY21. BYPL supplies electricity to around 18 lakh consumers in East and Central Delhi. BYPL, along with its sister concern BRPL has a consumer base of around 47 lakh covering a population base of about 1.9 crore in Delhi.

About Columbus Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company specialized in digital transformation. Our more than 1,550+ digital explorers collaborate with our customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, and food & process industries. We advise, implement, and manage business critical solutions within Strategy & Change, Customer Experience, Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics, Application Management and Cloud ERP. Headquartered in Denmark, we have offices and partners worldwide - delivering locally on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com.

About Nordic Innovation Project & Denmark Nordic Innovation provides support for projects and programs to stimulate innovation and works to improve framework conditions for Nordic markets and exports.

In order to address the rapid urbanization, Nordic Innovation and the Nordic Council of Ministers have launched several initiatives on how to tackle the concept of developing Sustainable Cities.

To promote Nordic solutions for sustainable, liveable and smart cities in India, the project aimed to: • Develop an ambitious branding effort • Build a joint Nordic export platform • Establish political partnerships and networks The common label that places Swedes, Danes, Finns, Icelanders and Norwegians alongside adjectives such as quality, honesty, innovativeness and agility. By realizing and exploring this common background, and the possibilities and opportunities for joint actions it represents, the Nordic countries have opened more doors and created more impact together.

