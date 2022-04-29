BRIEF-Kremlin spokesman: Putin clearly said civilians can leave Azovstal plant, defenders must lay down arms, and says this is not a topic for negotiations - Tass
April 28 (Reuters) -
* KREMLIN SPOKESMAN: PRESIDENT PUTIN CLEARLY SAID CIVILIANS CAN LEAVE AZOVSTAL PLANT, DEFENDERS MUST LAY DOWN ARMS, AND SAYS THIS IS NOT A TOPIC FOR NEGOTIATIONS -TASS AGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
