BRIEF-Kremlin spokesman: Putin clearly said civilians can leave Azovstal plant, defenders must lay down arms, and says this is not a topic for negotiations - Tass

April 28 (Reuters) -

* KREMLIN SPOKESMAN: PRESIDENT PUTIN CLEARLY SAID CIVILIANS CAN LEAVE AZOVSTAL PLANT, DEFENDERS MUST LAY DOWN ARMS, AND SAYS THIS IS NOT A TOPIC FOR NEGOTIATIONS -TASS AGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

