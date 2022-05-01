Left Menu

UP Police remove over 53,000 loudspeakers, sound level lowered for 60,295

Uttar Pradesh Police informed that as many as 53,942 loudspeakers have been uninstalled from various religious places across the state till 7.00 am on Sunday, following the direction of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Additional Director General of Police ( Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Police informed that as many as 53,942 loudspeakers have been uninstalled from various religious places across the state till 7.00 am on Sunday, following the direction of the Yogi Adityanath government. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar said, "So far, till 7.00 am in the morning today, 53,942 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state while the sound level of 60,295 loudspeakers was reduced and brought down to the level of standard parameters."

The UP government issued the order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state on April 24. "A compliance report (from the districts) in this regard has been sought. The police have been directed to talk to the religious leaders, and ensure the removal of the unauthorised loudspeakers by coordinating with them," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Prior to this announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions for restricting the volume of loudspeakers at religious places, earlier this month. On April 13, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government and reiterated his demand that loudspeakers from mosques be removed. He asked the government to act before May 3, failing which the government can face consequences, he said. Several leaders came out in support of the MNS chief by saying that they will play Hanuman Chalisa instead of Azaan at mosques. (ANI)

