Left Menu

Heatwave: Odisha govt reschedules school hours

Amid the ongoing spell of heatwave in Odisha, the state government on Saturday announced its decision to reschedule the timing of teaching hours in all schools.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-05-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 09:41 IST
Heatwave: Odisha govt reschedules school hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing spell of heatwave in Odisha, the state government on Saturday announced its decision to reschedule the timing of teaching hours in all schools. The new timing will be from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and will come into effect from May 2.

"Government after careful consideration has been pleased to reschedule the timing of teaching hours in all schools from 6.00 a.m to 9.00 a.m from May 2. However, the examination already scheduled by different Boards/Councils will continue as usual," the notification read. Earlier on April 26, the government announced the closure of all schools, colleges, universities and Anganwadi centres for five days in the state.

"In view of the prevailing heat wave condition in Odisha, classroom teaching (UG and PG) in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) coming under Department of Higher Education, Odisha shall remain suspended from April 27, 2022, to May 2, 2022," the Department of Higher Education said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022