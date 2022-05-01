UP govt assures proper supply of electricity amid heatwave

With severe heatwave conditions spiking the demand for coal across the country, Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that the state government will ensure a proper supply of electricity. "The world is facing the coal crisis due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite such challenges, the Uttar Pradesh government, under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will ensure 24-hour power supply in district headquarters. Similarly, villages will be provided power for 15-hour," Chaudhary told reporters on Saturday.

In April, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, said that the Centre is continuously taking many steps to increase coal production in the country, citing India's coal production has increased to 777 MT and offtake of 818 MT in the financial year 2021-22. "The country's coal production was just 566 MT in the FY 2013-14, while it has increased to 777 MT and offtake 818 MT in the FY 2021-22 under the Modi-government. But Rahul Gandhi does not understand these figures, because he is a fool. If he is so fond of making predictions, then he should at least once tell the future of his own party!" Joshi further said.

Several states of India have been reeling from power outages due to the coal crisis in the country. Coal India Limited has reported an increase of 27.2 per cent in its output in April 2022, as compared to the year-ago period, the Ministry of Coal on Friday. The Coal ministry further informed that the CIL has a coal stock of 56.7 MT at present, while the stock at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is at 4.3 MT, and the captive coal blocks have about 2.3 MT of stock.

The demand for power has risen in April due to heatwave and people in different parts of the country are facing power cuts. The problem has been accentuated by a steep rise in prices of imported coal due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and some power plants not operating to their full capacity. Amid reports of a dip in coal stocks with thermal plants, Joshi has said that the country's thermal plants hold about 22 million tonnes of coal which is enough for 10 days and replenishment will be done continuously. (ANI)

