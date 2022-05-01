Left Menu

LPG prices go up, 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, which now costs Rs 2,355.50 against the earlier price of Rs 2,253.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 10:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 102.50 on Sunday, which now costs Rs 2,355.50 against the earlier price of Rs 2,253. The 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.

Earlier on April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2,253. The commercial LPG price was previously increased by Rs 105 on March 1. Meanwhile, Oil marketing companies, which include Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation, are scheduled to organise more than 5,000 LPG panchayats across the country today to celebrate Ujjwala Diwas.

Apart from experience sharing, aimed at safe and sustained usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the oil marketing companies will also make efforts to maximise customer enrolment. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a popular initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for social inclusion. Under the scheme, a free LPG connection is provided to every BPL household (ANI)

