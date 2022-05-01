Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
Updated: 01-05-2022
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers.
Requests stood at 97.2 million cubic (mcm) for May 1, up from 71.7 mcm on Saturday.
