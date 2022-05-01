Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 01-05-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 12:35 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 97.2 million cubic (mcm) for May 1, up from 71.7 mcm on Saturday.

