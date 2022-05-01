Left Menu

UP: People bathe in Ganga to beat the heat amid rising temperatures in Prayagraj

Amid heatwave and humidity being reported in several parts of the country, a large number of people turned to the Ganga ghat at Prayagraj to take a dip in 'Sangam', the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati to get some respite from the scorching heat.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 13:24 IST
UP: People bathe in Ganga to beat the heat amid rising temperatures in Prayagraj
Visual from Ganga ghat in Prayagraj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heatwave and humidity being reported in several parts of the country, a large number of people turned to the Ganga ghat at Prayagraj to take a dip in 'Sangam', the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati to get some respite from the scorching heat. In Prayagraj, the mercury touched 44 degrees on Saturday, while on Friday, it was recorded at up to 45 degrees.

In such a situation, people are taking various measures to protect their bodies from scorching heat and keep themselves cool. "The humidity is increasing day by day. It is difficult to stay indoors as well. We usually come out in the early mornings or late evenings. People prefer avoiding any work outdoors in the afternoon. Here, at Ganga, it feels relaxing and an early morning bath in Sangam is rejuvenating," said Satyam Tripathi, a local resident.

LuvKush Tripathi from Prayagraj said, "The temperature here has risen upto 45- 46 degrees. It is very difficult to keep the body cool. We come here to take bath at Ganga, it gives relaxation and keeps body and mind calm." Locals also said that the river Ganga holds significant importance, many people travel from far-flung places to take a dip in the holy river occasionally; the people at Prayagraj are privileged to have this opportunity every day.

"We are privileged that we have Ganga here. Not everyone has that privilege. Since we have it, we are getting relief from this scorching summer as well as visiting the holy place frequently. The city seems to be on curfew, people come out of their houses only in an emergency," said Anurag Singh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for five states of northwestern India including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

IMD Scientist RK Jenamani informed that some parts of the country recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius this week. He said that during the first week of May, there is a likeliness of witnessing western disturbances and increased chances of rain. In an advisory, he said that under the influence of another fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwest India from May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022