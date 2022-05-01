K'taka govt approves 60 industrial projects worth Rs 2,465.94 cr that would generate over 8,575 jobs

The Karnataka government has approved 60 industrial projects worth Rs 2,465.94 crore that would generate over 8,575 jobs in the state. The 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani on Saturday. The committee has considered and approved 10 important large and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore. These projects worth Rs 1,522.33 are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,190 persons in the state.

As many as 49 new projects with investments of more than INR 15 crore and less than INR 50 crore were cleared at the 131st SLSWCC meeting. And these projects worth Rs 938.61 crore would generate jobs for 5,385 people in the state. One more project worth Rs 5 crore investment was also approved. A total of 60 projects with investments of Rs 2,465.94 crore with employment potential for 8,575 people were cleared.

Earlier on March 5, the Karnataka Minister headed SLSWCC in its 130th meeting and had cleared 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people. The State government had also cleared industrial projects worth Rs 11,495.4 crore with the potential of creating over 46,984 jobs during the 58th State High-Level Clearance Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and vice chairmanship of Nirani on April 18, 2022. (ANI)

