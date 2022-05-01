Left Menu

Guinea's coup leader proposes 3-year transition back to civilian rule

When Burkina Faso's leaders proposed a 3-year transition to civilian rule, ECOWAS called for "a more acceptable timeline" but stopped short of imposing sanctions on the impoverished state. ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Guinea's junta leaders but not on the wider economy.

Reuters | Conakry | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 13:57 IST
Guinea's coup leader proposes 3-year transition back to civilian rule
  • Country:
  • Guinea

A military junta in Guinea said its transition back to civilian rule will probably take more than three years, a proposal likely to upset West Africa's political bloc that has called for a swift return to constitutional order after last year's coup. Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the junta that took power in September, told state television late on Saturday that after political consultations he was considering a transition of 39 months, the first time he has proposed a timeline.

Military leaders have snatched power in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea over the last two years, raising concerns of a to backslide in democracy in West Africa that over the past decade had begun to shed its reputation as a "coup belt". The coups have put the countries at odds with the region's main political and economic bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is trying to put power back in civilians' hands.

ECOWAS has already imposed broad sanctions on Mali after military leaders proposed holding onto power until 2025, hammering its fragile economy by shutting it off from regional trade and financial markets. ECOWAS has given Mali 12-16 months to arrange democratic elections. When Burkina Faso's leaders proposed a 3-year transition to civilian rule, ECOWAS called for "a more acceptable timeline" but stopped short of imposing sanctions on the impoverished state.

ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Guinea's junta leaders but not on the wider economy. A spokesperson was not available for comment on Guinea's new timeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022