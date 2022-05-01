Left Menu

IRS Officer Sangeeta Singh given additional charge of CBDT Chairman

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 14:14 IST
IRS officer Sangeeta Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sangeeta Singh, a 1986 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer has been given additional charge of Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), after incumbent JB Mohapatra retired as the head of the direct taxes administration body on April 30. Singh will take charge on Monday.

Mohapatra, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax department, was appointed as the full-time chairman in September last year. An order issued by the Union Finance Ministry on Sunday said Singh, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) of the Income Tax cadre, "shall discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of chairman, CBDT in addition to her own duties for a period of three months or till a regular Chairman is appointed, whichever is earlier."

Singh is currently holding charge of Audit and Judicial. She is also holding additional charge of Income Tax and Revenue and Tax Payers services. Currently, the board has four members including Sangeeta Singh. Her Husband, Arvind Singh is a Maharashtra Cadre IAS and presently serving as Secretary of Tourism, Government of India. Anuja Sarangi, a 1985 batch officer is holding charge of Member, Administration, and Faceless Scheme, Nitin Gupta is handling the charge of Investigation and Pragya Sahay Saksena is handling the charge of member legislation and systems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

