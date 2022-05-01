Tripura to introduce veterinary health services on wheels

The Tripura government will introduce mobile veterinary health services for ailing farm animals, a senior state minister has said.

Animal Resource Development Minister Bhagaban Das on Saturday said that 12 veterinary mobile vans equipped with surgery facilities, laboratories and doctors would provide health services to ailing animals such as cows, goats and pigs.

A state-level toll free number will be operationalised and help will be provided within 20 minutes of receiving calls from farm animal owners, he said.

Das said that when he was a livestock farmer, he had to sell all his cows after failing to provide treatment to the ailing bovine animals.

''I don't want any other livestock farmer to undergo a similar experience. I hope the veterinary mobile van service will be useful for those who rear animals in rural areas,'' he added.

