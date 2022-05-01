Left Menu

J-K: Fire breaks out in forest near residential area in Rajouri

Amid rising temperatures, a massive fire erupted in a forest near a residential area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir on Sunday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 14:42 IST
J-K: Fire breaks out in forest near residential area in Rajouri
Visuals of forest fire broke out in Rajouri district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising temperatures, a massive fire erupted in a forest near a residential area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir on Sunday. The blaze destroyed swathes of forest area near the Bathuni, Kalalkaas, and Potha villages of the district.

Efforts are being made to bring the fire under control as the blaze continues to destroy trees and other forest resources. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

