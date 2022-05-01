Indian Coast Guard rescues 6 persons from sinking ship

Indian Coast Guard ship rescued six persons from the sinking ship MSV Malabar in Kerala's Beypore, according to information received by officials on Sunday.

After the Coast Guard received information that the MSV Malabar was sinking at Beypore, Indian Coast Guard Ship C-404 took the lead and rescued all the people safely.

Officials informed that the ship was making its way to Androth, Lakshadweep with cargo and construction materials. (ANI)

