Indian Coast Guard rescues 6 persons from sinking ship

Indian Coast Guard ship rescued six persons from the sinking ship MSV Malabar in Kerala's Beypore, according to information received by officials on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 14:56 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the Coast Guard received information that the MSV Malabar was sinking at Beypore, Indian Coast Guard Ship C-404 took the lead and rescued all the people safely.

Officials informed that the ship was making its way to Androth, Lakshadweep with cargo and construction materials. (ANI)

