Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Medical college students replace Hippocratic oath by Charak Shapath, notice issued

The Directorate of Medical Education of the Tamil Nadu government issued a notice to the Madurai Medical College and sought an explanation against the first-year students taking the Charak oath instead of the Hippocratic oath in the reception celebration.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 01-05-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 15:10 IST
Tamil Nadu: Medical college students replace Hippocratic oath by Charak Shapath, notice issued
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Medical Education of the Tamil Nadu government issued a notice to the Madurai Medical College and sought an explanation against the first-year students taking the Charak oath instead of the Hippocratic oath in the reception celebration. Madurai Government Medical College organised a welcome reception for the first-year students on Saturday. It was reported that during the oath-taking ceremony, the students, dressed in their uniforms, replaced the centuries-old tradition of Greek origin, the Hippocratic oath with 'Charak Shapath'.

The Directorate of Medical Education has sought an explaination from the principal of the medical college regarding the incident. The Hippocratic Oath is an ancient pledge of medical ethical conduct, taken by the medical students as an important step in becoming a doctor.

During the ceremony, Tamil Nadu finance minister, Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister of Commercial Taxes, P. Moorthy, District Collector Dr S. Aneesh Sekhar, and Medical College Principal, Dr A.Rathinavel were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022