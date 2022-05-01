Left Menu

One LeT terrorist arrested in J-K's Kulgam

A terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit from Kashmir's Kulgam on Sunday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-05-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 16:24 IST
One LeT terrorist arrested in J-K's Kulgam
Representational image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit from Kashmir's Kulgam on Sunday.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Yamin Yousaf Bhat, a resident of Kulgam's Gadihama, said the Kashmir police.

Incriminating materials consisting of arms and ammunition including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds have been recovered, stated police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022