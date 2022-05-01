One LeT terrorist arrested in J-K's Kulgam

A terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit from Kashmir's Kulgam on Sunday.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Yamin Yousaf Bhat, a resident of Kulgam's Gadihama, said the Kashmir police.

Incriminating materials consisting of arms and ammunition including a pistol, two grenades and 51 pistol rounds have been recovered, stated police. (ANI)

