Shaheen Bagh drugs bust: One more accused involved in money laundering held

One more accused was apprehended on Sunday in the connection with the seizure of 50 kg heroin worth Rs 100 crore from a residential flat in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on April 27, said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Officials of the agency have said that the accused was allegedly involved in money laundering.

Earlier, four people arrested in the case were sent to a seven-day remand on Saturday. Of these four accused, two are Afghan nationals. As per Deputy Director General (DDG) Operations of NCB, Sanjay Singh, the seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and drug money is suspected to be channelled through hawala.

The NCB earlier suspected a narco-terrorism angle in the case. "Investigation shows that this may have links with narco-terrorism. It has connections with Dubai, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. More people are involved in this case," NCB head SN Pradhan had said.

He had termed the seizure of the drugs as "one of the biggest seizures on mainland in the national capital." NCB Delhi zone seized 50 kg of "high-quality" heroin, 47 kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakhs of drug money in cash counting machines and other incriminating materials from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on April 27. (ANI)

