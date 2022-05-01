Delhi: Jama Masjid market in merriment as people throng for Eid shopping

Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Jama Masjid market is in merriment as people gathered in large numbers to shop for the festival. "Everything was shut for the past two years because of lockdown and people had to celebrate Eid at their homes. No one could go anywhere. So many changes have come to people's life. Happiness can be seen on everyone's faces this year as this time, we are free from COVID. Eid is being celebrated this year and it is our happiness. Special dress on Eid is worn that is Kurta- Pyjama, Shameez-Salwaar and in contrast, we buy shoes or slippers. We make special food items for Eid. We also purchase different kinds of Sevai. People have come to buy items for Eid. I have bought items for Sheer which is made on the day of Eid. I have come to buy dates, dry fruits, Sevai, and other things for the festival," said Ubaid Ansari, one of the hundreds of people who were out on the streets to shop ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Umez Javed Khan, a shopkeeper of the Sevai shop at Jama Masjid market said, "We are selling Sevai. The markets were shut for two years but people in large numbers have come to shop this year. I have never seen such a huge crowd earlier." A Shirajuddeen, a shop owner of Sheermal shop, said that people are coming in huge numbers this year and because of that there is a huge crowd in the market.

"For two years, the work was shut. Now that the markets are open, people are coming in huge numbers and because of that, there is a huge crowd in the market. In the evening, crowd will be increased. Everyone gets happy to celebrate their festivals. No one could celebrate their festival for two years. But this time everyone will celebrate this festival happily. I wish everyone, Eid Mubarak," said Shirajuddeen. Another person who came to shop at the market, Shama Parveen, said, "Preparations are going well for Eid this year. I have bought clothes for my kids and husband. I have come to this market to buy caps for my kids."

"All kind of material for Eid is available here. We have bought clothes for Eid," added Javed, a buyer. The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr falls after a month of fasting, praying, and engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramzan.

The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, people wake up early in the morning, chant salat ul-fajr (daily prayers), take a bath, wear new clothes, and put ittar (perfume). It is a custom to eat a hearty breakfast before people perform the special congregational prayers on the special day. (ANI)

