One 'hybrid terrorist' of LeT arrested in J-K's Kulgam

A 'hybrid' terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit along with Kulgam Police from Kashmir on Sunday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-05-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 17:41 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A 'hybrid' terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit along with Kulgam Police from Kashmir on Sunday. According to police, the arrested LeT terrorist was in contact with Pakistan based terrorists as well as local LeT terrorists and was tasked to execute terror incidents.

The hybrid terrorist was also involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists which includes transporting arms and ammunition and explosive material of the terrorists in district Kulgam. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Yamin Yousaf Bhat, a resident of Kulgam's Gadihama, said the Kashmir police.

Incriminating materials consisting of arms and ammunition including a pistol, one magazine, two hand grenades and 51 (9 mm) pistol rounds have been recovered, stated police. An FIR has been registered against the said terrorist in Kulgam Police Station under relevant sections of law and further investigation regarding the incident is in progress.

The arrest of the Hybrid terrorist is an achievement for Kulgam Police as the said terrorist was well known about the topography of the district and it was easy for him to choose soft targets. He was also in contact with PoK based terrorists and was working under their command and guidance. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the instant case, stated the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

