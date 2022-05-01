Left Menu

Heatwave conditions likely to abate over Delhi, northwest India from tomorrow

The heatwave conditions are likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The heatwave conditions are likely to abate over Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest India from Monday as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national weather forecasting agency on Sunday said that the heatwave conditions in isolated parts over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Kutch and East Rajasthan are very likely to abate after May 1.

The weather office has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 Degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next two days. It also said that the heatwave conditions over Central India will prevail for the next two days and abate thereafter.

Isolated parts over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan will experience heatwave conditions on May 1 and 2 and the condition is very likely to abate thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Central India during the next two days and fall by 2-3 Degree Celsius thereafter, it added. Parts of the country have been reeling under intense heatwaves for the past few weeks with temperatures soaring high with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius in northwest and central India respectively. Both the regions of the country experienced the hottest April in 122 years.

The national capital recorded the second-hottest April in the last 27 years as the temperature once again remained above 40 degrees celsius on Saturday. (ANI)

