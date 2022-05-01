Left Menu

Man dies by suicide at Delhi's Udyog Bhawan metro station

A man died by suicide after he jumped on the track before an approaching train at Delhi's Udyog Bhawan metro station on Sunday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:27 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A man died by suicide after he jumped on the track before an approaching train at Delhi's Udyog Bhawan metro station on Sunday morning. According to Delhi Police, the man had jumped from the platform toward the destination HUDA City Centre at Udyog Bhawan metro station. The age of the deceased is believed to be around 35 years. However, neither any suicide note nor any identity document has been found from him.

Police have started an investigation in this case. Due to the incident, the operation of the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro was disrupted for some time during the morning peak hour. (ANI)

