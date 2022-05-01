Left Menu

Migrant worker gang-raped at Repalle railway station in Andhra Pradesh

A migrant worker was allegedly gang-raped at Repalle railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Baptala in the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday.

ANI | Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:32 IST
Migrant worker gang-raped at Repalle railway station in Andhra Pradesh
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A migrant worker was allegedly gang-raped at Repalle railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Baptala in the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. According to the police, the woman, along with her husband and three children, was on the way to Nagayalanka for daily wage work. The family decided to spend the night at the Repalle railway station waiting for the train the next morning.

Sources said that the three accused entered the railway station around midnight and forcibly took the woman away from her family to the terminal end of the platform where they raped her. They even thrashed her husband who tried to stop them. The helpless husband then approached the police station for help.

According to police, two people raped the woman while the third one helped in the crime. "They wanted money and also snatched Rs 750 from the family. By the time we reached the Railway station, the three accused had fled from the scene after molesting her. We have taken women to a local government hospital for treatment. She is in hospital undergoing treatment and is stable now", said the Vakul Jindal, Bapatla Superintendent of Police.

The three accused have been arrested. The police have registered a case of gang-rape under Section 307, 394 of IPC. Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022