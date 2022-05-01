Migrant worker gang-raped at Repalle railway station in Andhra Pradesh

A migrant worker was allegedly gang-raped at Repalle railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Baptala in the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. According to the police, the woman, along with her husband and three children, was on the way to Nagayalanka for daily wage work. The family decided to spend the night at the Repalle railway station waiting for the train the next morning.

Sources said that the three accused entered the railway station around midnight and forcibly took the woman away from her family to the terminal end of the platform where they raped her. They even thrashed her husband who tried to stop them. The helpless husband then approached the police station for help.

According to police, two people raped the woman while the third one helped in the crime. "They wanted money and also snatched Rs 750 from the family. By the time we reached the Railway station, the three accused had fled from the scene after molesting her. We have taken women to a local government hospital for treatment. She is in hospital undergoing treatment and is stable now", said the Vakul Jindal, Bapatla Superintendent of Police.

The three accused have been arrested. The police have registered a case of gang-rape under Section 307, 394 of IPC. Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is on. (ANI)

