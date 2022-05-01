Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt opens store to promote local products

With the aim to promote local products and rural entrepreneurship, the Chhattisgarh government has opened the C-Mart store in Raipur.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:42 IST
C-Mart store in Raipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With the aim to promote local products and rural entrepreneurship, the Chhattisgarh government has opened the C-Mart store in Raipur. C-Mart has been established to provide a marketplace for the local products of Chhattisgarh made by women of self-help groups.

The store not only provides a platform for selling the products made by the women of self-help groups but also makes people aware of the local products of Chhattisgarh. Speaking to ANI, Saurabh Kumar, District Collector, Raipur said, "The prime objective of establishing C-Mart was to bring local products of Chhattisgarh and goods manufactured by women of self-help groups under one roof and provide them a marketplace."

"We are getting a good response. We are now planning to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to C-Mart. We will develop C-Mart like a mall where local products of all districts of Chhattisgarh will be sold. Its outlets will be opened on district levels and a state-level megastore in the coming months," he added. Local products like kodo, kutki, ragi, flour, honey, besan, papad, badi, pickle, soap, oil, Bastar tamarind, mahua juice, mahua laddu, tikhur, etc are found in the mart. Further, Bastar artefacts are put up for sale.

Ranu Soni, a saleswoman in C-Mart said, "Earlier, we used to find difficulty in selling our products. After making the products, we had to think about where to sell the goods. Now, C-mart has provided a marketplace for the products made by self-help groups. Now, we do not need to wander around to sell our products. We are getting a good response from people." (ANI)

