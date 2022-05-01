Left Menu

Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 102.50/cylinder

The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was on Sunday hiked by Rs 102.50, the third straight monthly increase. With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In March, the price of domestic cooking gas LPG was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:45 IST
Commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 102.50/cylinder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was on Sunday hiked by Rs 102.50, the third straight monthly increase. With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder will now cost Rs 2,355.50, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The commercial LPG price was increased by Rs 105 on March 1 and by Rs 250 on April 1. However, there has been no change in the prices of domestic gas cylinders. In March, the price of domestic cooking gas (LPG) was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is costing Rs 949.50 in Delhi from March 22 onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022