New Delhi: Septuagenarian found murdered in Civil Lines area

A 77-year-old man was found murdered in the Civil Lines area of New Delhi earlier on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A 77-year-old man was found murdered in the Civil Lines area of New Delhi earlier on Sunday. The victim's son found his father in his bed with his throat slit and knife injuries. The victim was brought dead at Sushruta Trauma Centre.

Cash was reportedly stolen from the man's house in Civil Lines. A security guard said he had seen two people trying to flee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

