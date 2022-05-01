Iraq oil exports reach 101 mln barrels in April - ministry
Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:54 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq exported a total of 101.4 million barrels of oil in April, raising revenues of $10.55 billion, the oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
Over the month, exports averaged 3.4 million barrels per day, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- oil ministry
Advertisement