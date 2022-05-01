Left Menu

Govt making efforts to minimize impact of power crisis: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the state government is making all efforts to minimize the impact of power crisis so that people do not have to suffer a lot.He said that 16 states are facing power crisis in the country.The power crisis is in 16 states simultaneously due to shortage of coal and every state must be trying its own way to minimize it.

Govt making efforts to minimize impact of power crisis: Gehlot
He said that 16 states are facing power crisis in the country.

He said that 16 states are facing power crisis in the country.

“The power crisis is in 16 states simultaneously due to shortage of coal and every state must be trying its own way to minimize it. I have taken two meetings that how we can minimize the power crisis. People's cooperation has also been sought that how can they also save electricity,” he told reporters here. ''We are taking steps that we can take. There is a crisis of water too because the heat is very severe,” he said.

Gehlot said the government is worried about the heat situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

