Left Menu

Alwar temple demolition: BJP delegation reaches incident site to review situation

Amid the row over the Alwar temple demolition, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation reached the incident site to review the situation in Rajgarh.

ANI | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:13 IST
Alwar temple demolition: BJP delegation reaches incident site to review situation
BJP delegation reaches the Alwar temple demolition site. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the row over the Alwar temple demolition, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation reached the incident site to review the situation in Rajgarh. On reaching the site, the delegation spoke to the locals and also heard their grievances.

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers at Sarai Mohalla, Rajgarh in the Alwar district last week. Besides the Shiva temple, 86 shops and homes were demolished with bulldozers in the district, to clear the way for a road. The affected residents, whose properties were demolished in Rajgarh, formed a Sangharsh Committee for redressal of their grievances.

According to the Sangharsh Committee members, the victims, whose houses were damaged should be compensated while the temple should be reconstructed. Rajasthan Congress chief GS Dotasara said, "Removal of Alwar temple's encroachment started during the previous rule of BJP government saying that Congress disturbs temples and idols, is wrong. This has always been BJP's agenda. As polls come, they spread religious unrest to make political chapatis." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022