Police, Army arrest hybrid terrorist from J-K's Srinagar

Police and Army (50 Rashtriya Rifles) arrested a hybrid terrorist from Srinagar's Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The terrorist has been identified as Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam.

Incriminating material including a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from him. A case has been registered under the relevant sections. (ANI)

