Police, Army arrest hybrid terrorist from J-K's Srinagar
Police and Army (50 Rashtriya Rifles) arrested a hybrid terrorist from Srinagar's Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Police and Army (50 Rashtriya Rifles) arrested a hybrid terrorist from Srinagar's Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The terrorist has been identified as Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam.
Incriminating material including a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from him. A case has been registered under the relevant sections. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
