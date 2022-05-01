Left Menu

Police, Army arrest hybrid terrorist from J-K's Srinagar

Police and Army (50 Rashtriya Rifles) arrested a hybrid terrorist from Srinagar's Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Visual of terrorist with the security personnel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Police and Army (50 Rashtriya Rifles) arrested a hybrid terrorist from Srinagar's Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The terrorist has been identified as Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam.

Incriminating material including a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from him. A case has been registered under the relevant sections. (ANI)

