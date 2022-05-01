Left Menu

Libya's NOC temporarily lifts force majeure at Zoueitina oil terminal

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 01-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 20:28 IST
Libya's NOC temporarily lifts force majeure at Zoueitina oil terminal
  • Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Sunday the "temporary" lifting of force majeure and resumption of operations at the Zueitina oil terminal in order to reduce stock and free up storage capacity.

The state oil company had warned of "imminent environmental disaster" at the facility unless tanks were emptied, after last week declaring force majeure due to a political standoff.

