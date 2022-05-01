First Azovstal evacuees to reach Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia on Monday - Zelenskiy

A first group of 100 Ukrainian civilians being evacuated from the city of Mariupol's Azovstal steel works will reach the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

"Grateful to our team! Now they, together with (United Nations), are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant," Zelenskiy tweeted.

