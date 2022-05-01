Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man beaten to death over land dispute in Jhunjhunu

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his nephew and others over a land dispute, said the police.

ANI | Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly beaten to death by his nephew and others over a land dispute, said the police. The police had detained one person in this regard, added the police.

The victim had been identified as Hem Singh. Singh was allegedly attacked with rods on April 28 near his house by his nephew and others. The assailants sprinkled chilli powder in his eyes. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

"Hem Singh and his nephew Yogendra Singh had a long-running dispute over the division of a piece of land. The two parties filed cases in 2020 over the same dispute," said Naval Garh circle officer Satpal Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)

