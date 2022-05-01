Rajasthan CM airs concerns over recurring cases of violence across country

In view of the recent violence across the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed concern terming the situation as "dangerous". "It's very easy to provoke on the basis of caste and religion. No one knows where this country is heading, the situation is dangerous", said Ashok Gehlot.

He further added, "The loudspeaker issue isn't even an issue, every religion should together decide on it and solve it." The country is witnessing an uproar over the use of loudspeakers in religious places.

Violence broke out in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 after a stone-pelting incident at a religious procession. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days. "The Karauli incident was repeated in seven states during Ram Navami. Sometimes, innocents also get stuck with the guilty. The same happened in Karauli. There should be peace and harmony in the society, the answer to violence cannot be violence", said the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

"So how can you use bulldozers on innocents? In Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the houses of every accused were demolished. This agenda is very dangerous", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)