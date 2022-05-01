Left Menu

UP CM directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials that proper arrangements should be made for the uninterrupted power supply in the state, said a press statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials that proper arrangements should be made for the uninterrupted power supply in the state, said a press statement. He also instructed the officials for timely rectification of local faults so that people do not have to face power cuts in the name of local faults. Apart from this, instructions have been given to reduce the line losses so that electricity can be saved.

The Centre has assured the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the state will get more electricity as well as additional rakes to transport coal. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to New Delhi, recently met the Union Energy Minister RK Singh and Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav to discuss the power crisis and the necessary supply of coals to transport coal.

He requested them to provide provide additional power and necessary rakes for the supply of coal. Both the leaders assured full cooperation to CM Yogi. During his visit, the UP CM also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

