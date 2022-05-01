Woman gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

A woman was allegedly raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police said on Sunday. On 30th of April, 2022, a woman filed a complaint at Madnapur Police Station that five people gang-raped her. On the basis of her complaint, a case has been registered, said Pratap Singh, CO, Sadar.

The victim has been sent for medical examination. Action is being taken against the culprits, added police. Meanwhile, the accused are absconding and attempts are being made to arrest them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)