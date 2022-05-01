Left Menu

Woman gang-raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

A woman was allegedly raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:39 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
A woman was allegedly raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police said on Sunday. On 30th of April, 2022, a woman filed a complaint at Madnapur Police Station that five people gang-raped her. On the basis of her complaint, a case has been registered, said Pratap Singh, CO, Sadar.

The victim has been sent for medical examination. Action is being taken against the culprits, added police. Meanwhile, the accused are absconding and attempts are being made to arrest them. (ANI)

