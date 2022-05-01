Left Menu

Delhi reports 1,485 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths today

The national capital saw a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases in comparison with the previous two days as it reported 1,485 cases on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:57 IST
Delhi reports 1,485 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths today
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital saw a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases in comparison with the previous two days as it reported 1,485 cases on Sunday. The national capital on Saturday reported over 1,500 cases for the second continuous day with 1,520 new COVID cases

While on Friday, Delhi reported 1,607 COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the active cases in the city currently stand at 5,997 which is the highest since February 9. The number of active cases on February 9 was 6,304.

The positivity rate on Saturday has been 4.89 per cent. As many as 1,204 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,51,184

The city reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours taking the COVID death toll in Delhi to 26,175 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
2
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global
4
During middle, old age seven hours of sleep is optimal: Research

During middle, old age seven hours of sleep is optimal: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022