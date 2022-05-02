Left Menu

Gurugram industry body demands special power supply, waiver of fixed charges

Not just continuous process industry but others like IT which are functional at night serving foreign clients are facing a major issue, Mangla added.Industries pay a minimum of around Rs 15,000 as fixed charges over and above their bills. They shouldnt be charging us if we dont get power, he said.

The Gurugram Industrial Association has demanded special power supply for over 50 continuous process industries and a waiver of fixed charges, saying unscheduled power cuts are leading to heavy losses.

''These industries require machines to run non-stop and disruptions cause losses. Unscheduled power cuts are costing them a lot,'' association president J N Mangla said.

On an average, the industries are facing power cuts for 11 hours daily and it is becoming impossible for many especially smaller units to carry on, he said, adding that the association has been told that the situation will improve only after May 15.

''Not many can sustain for 15 days this way. Not just continuous process industry but others like IT which are functional at night serving foreign clients are facing a major issue,'' Mangla added.

''Industries pay a minimum of around Rs 15,000 as fixed charges over and above their bills. They shouldn't be charging us if we don't get power,'' he said.

