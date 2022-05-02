Left Menu

Doors of Yamunotri Dham to open on May 3

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on May 3.

Yamunotri Dham (Photo/Uttarkhand Government). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on May 3. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "May 03, the doors of "Yamunotri Dham" dedicated to Goddess Yamuna will open on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. I wish all of you devotees a devotional, smooth and pleasant Chardham Yatra. #ChardhamYatra2022"

Notably, Yamunotri is a part of Char Dham (along with Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath), the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas. Yamunotri Dham attracts thousands of devotees every year and is the commencing point of the Char Dham Yatra pilgrimage, which proceeds from Yamunotri to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath. This temple is dedicated to Yamuna, the second-most sacred river after the Ganga, as per Hindu beliefs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

