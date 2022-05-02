Left Menu

Govt and Air NZ to trial innovative and accurate new COVID-19 test

“As New Zealand reconnects with the world, we are exploring innovative COVID-19 testing technology to help keep people safe and minimise disruption as we welcome new visitors,” said Dr Ayesha Verrall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-05-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 12:06 IST
Govt and Air NZ to trial innovative and accurate new COVID-19 test
“New Zealand is open for business, and we now want to make sure international visitors have the confidence to travel safely and easily,” Dr Ayesha Verrall said. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is partnering with Air New Zealand to trial an innovative new COVID-19 testing solution that uses Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) technology, Associate Minister for COVID-19 Response Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today.

"As New Zealand reconnects with the world, we are exploring innovative COVID-19 testing technology to help keep people safe and minimise disruption as we welcome new visitors," said Dr Ayesha Verrall.

"We are constantly monitoring the latest scientific advancements to maintain our successful COVID-19 response. Our Government is partnering with Air New Zealand to trial the 'Lucira Check-It' test kits. Using LAMP technology, the test has the potential to combine the speed of rapid antigen tests (RATs) with the accuracy of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

"LAMP tests are both cheaper than PCRs and more convenient: they are self-administered and provide results to users within 30 minutes. The accuracy of the LAMP test has already been established through clinical trials. The purpose of this trial is to prove that the test can be easily self-administered and that the Air New Zealand crew taking part can quickly identify the results.

"Air New Zealand's role in this trial demonstrates the sector's and Government's continued determination to keep business moving, tourists arriving, and goods flowing. The start of this trial comes as we prepare to welcome our first visitors from visa-wavier countries which is a crucial part of our economic recovery.

"There are many wider benefits that LAMP tests could provide to New Zealanders. These include a self-test option with quick results for travelers, border workers, healthcare workers, and critical employees prior to travel or commencing work.

"Lamp tests could also be used for high-risk settings such as aged residential care facilities and hospitals.

"New Zealand is open for business, and we now want to make sure international visitors have the confidence to travel safely and easily," Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022