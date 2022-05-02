Ukraine may lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain - Zelenskiy

Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain due to Russia's blockade of its Black Sea ports, triggering a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia, and Africa, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "Russia does not let ships come in or go out, it is controlling the Black Sea," Zelenskiy told the Australian news program 60 Minutes. "Russia wants to completely block our country's economy."

Ukraine is a major exporter of grain and other food products and also of metals.

