Ukraine may lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain - Zelenskiy

Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain due to Russia's blockade of its Black Sea ports, triggering a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia and Africa, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "Russia wants to completely block our country's economy." Ukraine is a major exporter of grain and other food products and also of metals.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-05-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 12:23 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine could lose tens of millions of tonnes of grain due to Russia's blockade of its Black Sea ports, triggering a food crisis that will affect Europe, Asia, and Africa, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "Russia does not let ships come in or go out, it is controlling the Black Sea," Zelenskiy told the Australian news program 60 Minutes. "Russia wants to completely block our country's economy."

Ukraine is a major exporter of grain and other food products and also of metals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

