Finland's Fennovoima ends Rosatom contract for nuclear power plant
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 02-05-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 13:10 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finnish consortium Fennovoima said on Monday it had terminated its contract with Russia's state-owned nuclear power supplier Rosatom for the delivery of a planned nuclear power plant in Finland.
The planned Hanhikivi plant was commissioned by Fennovoima, a Finnish-Russian consortium, in which Finnish stakeholders including Outokumpu, Fortum and SSAB own two thirds and Rosatom's subsidiary RAOS Voima holds the rest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MoU signed to set up Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing
Finland, Sweden could decide together on NATO, says Finnish foreign minister
Finnish Stora Enso divests two Russia sawmills to its managers
NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training exercises
Finnish, Swedish security services warn of Russian meddling over expected NATO bids