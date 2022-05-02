Finland's Fennovoima ends Rosatom contract for nuclear power plant

Finnish consortium Fennovoima said on Monday it had terminated its contract with Russia's state-owned nuclear power supplier Rosatom for the delivery of a planned nuclear power plant in Finland.

The planned Hanhikivi plant was commissioned by Fennovoima, a Finnish-Russian consortium, in which Finnish stakeholders including Outokumpu, Fortum and SSAB own two thirds and Rosatom's subsidiary RAOS Voima holds the rest.

