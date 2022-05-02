Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

Guar seed prices on Monday declined by Rs 60 to Rs 6,331 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for May delivery fell by Rs 60 or 0.95 percent to Rs 6,331 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 44,310 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

