Requests for Russian gas supplies via Ukraine rise in Europe on Monday

Requests for supplies of Russian gas via Ukraine increased in Europe on Monday, data from Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed, while Kremlin-controlled energy company Gazprom said its gas transit via Ukraine has continued.

According to the data, requests stood at 98.8 million cubic meters on Monday, up from 97.2 million cubic meters on Sunday. Gazprom said the May 2 requests were at 98.96 million cubic meters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)