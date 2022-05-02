Left Menu

MP: Police buy motorcycle for man delivering food on bicycle

Qazi and some other person from the Vijay Nagar police station then contributed money to make an initial payment at an automobile showroom and purchased a motorcycle for Halde. The official said the delivery man has told the police that he will pay the remaining installments himself. Thanking the police for their gesture, Halde said, Earlier I used to deliver six to eight food parcels on my bicycle, but now I am delivering 15-20 food parcels at night while moving around on the motorbike.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-05-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 14:49 IST
MP: Police buy motorcycle for man delivering food on bicycle
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

In a humanitarian gesture, some Indore police personnel purchased a motorcycle for a 22-year-old employee of an online food delivery firm after they saw him working hard to deliver food parcels to people's homes on his bicycle.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi on Monday said during night patrolling, he recently saw Jay Halde drenched in sweat while cycling fast to deliver food parcels here in Madhya Pradesh. ''After talking to the man, we came to know that his family is facing financial problems and he does not have the money to buy a motorcycle," the official said. Qazi and some other person from the Vijay Nagar police station then contributed money to make an initial payment at an automobile showroom and purchased a motorcycle for Halde.

The official said the delivery man has told the police that he will pay the remaining installments himself.

Thanking the police for their gesture, Halde said, "Earlier I used to deliver six to eight food parcels on my bicycle, but now I am delivering 15-20 food parcels at night while moving around on the motorbike."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022