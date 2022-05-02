Left Menu

On Banda tour, UP minister Girish Chandra rushed to hospital after being 'bitten by rat or mole'

The minister, it was suspected, was bitten by some insect on his hand at about 3 am on Monday and was rushed to Trauma centre of district hospital.

02-05-2022
On Banda tour, UP minister Girish Chandra rushed to hospital after being 'bitten by rat or mole'
Girish Chandra Yadav
Uttar Pradesh Minister Girish Chandra Yadav was rushed to a hospital in the early hours of Monday hereafter he felt uneasiness, suspecting a rat or mole bite, officials said.

The Minister of State for Youth Welfare and Sports is fine and left for Lucknow in the morning, they said.

The minister was on a tour of the Banda district and was staying at the circuit house at the Mawai Bypass. "The minister, it was suspected, was bitten by some insect on his hand at about 3 am on Monday and was rushed to Trauma center of the district hospital. In his right-hand finger, a bite mark of a rat or mole rat was found," the district hospital's Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr. SN Mishra said.

The CMS said upon examination, the bite was found to be of a rat or a shrew (an insectivorous mammal that resembles a mouse).

The circuit house is built in a forest area which led the minister to suspect he was been bitten by some poisonous insect, he said. Yadav was in the Banda district on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instruction to the ministers to visit districts allotted to them to take feedback on governance at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister had recently issued an instruction that ministers, as well as officials, should avoid hotels and stay in government establishments during their official visits.

