Poland wants specific date for EU oil embargo - minister

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-05-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 15:07 IST
Poland wants specific date for EU oil embargo - minister
  • Poland

Poland wants the European Union to impose a clear cut off date at which member states will have to stop importing Russian oil, the climate minister said on Monday, adding that she hoped an embargo could come into force before the end of the year.

"We want this package (of sanctions) to include a very specific and clear date and requirement for all countries... that it should be a complete package without any gaps."

