Delhi govt asks agencies to give report on tree transplantation; forest dept to conduct audit

The Delhi government has asked various agencies and departments to furnish a detailed report on trees transplanted by them for their developmental works in the capital by April 13, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

The forest department has also been asked to conduct an independent audit of the trees transplanted by various departments and agencies across the city over the last few years.

“Agencies having a poor record in this area will not be given permission to transplant trees for their developmental work in the future,” Rai said after chairing a meeting with senior officials of the forest department and agencies concerned to review the status of the tree transplantation carried out in the capital.

“The agencies were asked to furnish data on trees transplanted by them, their location and survival rate. It emerged that two agencies in particular -- Delhi Development Authority and National Highway Authority of India – have a poor record of tree transplantation,” the minister said.

Rai said all the agencies have been directed to submit a proper report on the number of trees transplanted, their location and their survival rate along with video evidence by April 13.

The forest department has formed 25 teams, each having four members, to conduct an independent audit of the transplanted trees, he said.

“The department has also been asked to submit a detailed report along with a video recording of trees transplanted at various locations across the city by April 13,” he said.

Under the Tree Transplantation Policy notified by the government in December 2020, agencies concerned are required to transplant a minimum of 80 per cent of the trees affected by their development works. The benchmark tree survival rate at the end of one year of tree transplantation is 80 per cent. PTI GVS DV DV

