Poland ready to help Germany stop using Russian oil, says minister

Poland is ready to help Germany wean itself off Russian oil, its climate minister said on Monday, adding that she hoped a European Union embargo could come into force before the end of the year.

Poland advocates tough measures against Russia, but with many EU countries heavily reliant on Moscow for their energy needs the bloc has appeared split on how sanctions should be enforced. "Like Poland, we are ready to support Germany's ambitions of de-russification with our refinery in Gdansk," minister Anna Moskwa said. "I hope that will be the last voice that will ... block these sanctions on oil."

Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland last week after they refused to meet its demand to effectively pay in roubles. Moskwa has previously said that the main EU member states resisting tougher gas sanctions on Russia are Austria, Germany, and Hungary and that the bloc should penalize countries that use roubles to pay for Russian gas.

She also said Poland wants the European Union to impose a clear cut-off date for when member states will have to stop importing Russian oil "We want this package (of sanctions) to include a very specific and clear date and requirement for all countries ... that it should be a complete package without any gaps."

